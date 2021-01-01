Aisilk Power Supply Compatible for Dell 3583 15-3000 15-5000 15-7000 11-3000 13-5000 13-7000 17-5000 XPS 13 9360 LA45NM140 0KXTTW 45 Watt Laptop AC.

?SPECIFICATION?Aisilk Laptop AC Charger Power: 45W Max; Tip Dimension: 4.5*3.0mm with pin; Input Voltage Range: 100-240V; Output: 19.5V 2.31A? Safety?Aisilk 45 Watt Power Adapter is Certified by UL, RoHS, CE & FCC for Quality and Safety, Manufactured with Overcharge Protection, Overvoltage Protection, Overcurrent Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Overheat Protection? PACKAGE?Include: 1 x 45 Watt Laptop Charger, 1 x AC Cord? COMPATIBLE?Computer Model for Inspiron 3583 XPS 13 9360 LA45NM140 0KXTTW 11 3180 13 5370,7380,7386 2in1 14 5480,5488,5482 2in1,5481 2in1,3482,3582,7472 Latitude 3390 2in1,7212 Vostro 3481,3572,3582,3583,5370,5371,5381? NOTE?Make Sure This Fits By Entering Your Model Number; There are 2 Sizes of Interface with Dell 3rd Generation 45W AC Adapter, One is 4.5mm Tip and The Other is 7.4mm Tip. This ASIN is Match to Dell 45W AC adapter with 4.5mm tip, Please Confirm The Interface Diameter of Your Laptop is 4.5mm before Purchase