Aisha Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

This colorful, stylish Solid Wood Adirondack Chair will become a staple in your backyard, patio, porch, even or indoor space.The chair is designed to be ergonomic with the back and seat positioned in a comfortable inclined angle, so you can enjoy the outdoors in comfort. Classic elements like its wide back, slanted seat and wide arms will provide enough support for your body while adding style to your outdoor space.Care instructions: Use a wet clean cloth to wipe off dirtiest and stain, which is easy to clean. Frame Color: Red