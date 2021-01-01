Aisha Sofa Navy - Chic Home Design

From chic home design
The Aisha is a comfortable, trendy sofa that makes a bold and updated reference to mid-century modern design. A sight to behold, the Aisha sofa features a vertical channel tufted back and shelter arms upholstered in luxurious, tufted velvet, all atop flared gold tone solid metal legs. Works great as a standalone piece or pairs beautifully with the Aisha love seat and/or club chair. Lends itself to living room, lounge, den and office spaces with modern and contemporary design styles. Color: Navy.