The intricate textured weave of this lavish floor piece is the ideal warm and cozy finishing to any room. Made from durable fibers, the soft feel will be a treat for your toes. Add an unexpected element to your home with this versatile floor piece. This rug is built to stand up to the regular foot traffic and will add an exquisite feel to any space. Make the most of your time at home with our pet-friendly and easy to clean area rugs.