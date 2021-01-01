Airtight Food Storage Container

Features:【Set Include】:Our airtight storage containers set includes 5 containers in four sizes: 1 Large 2000ml/2.11qt,1 Medium 1650 ml/1.74 qt, 2 Small 1000 ml/1.06 qt & 1 Mini 450 ml/0.48 qt. Different sizes meet your different storage needs.【Secure Sealing】:Each food storage container features lid-lock mechanism.There is also a ring of silicone strips on the lid,this locking system resulting in a watertight and airtight seal, keeping your food fresh and dry.【See Through & Stackable】：The clear storage containers body will make you quickly see what inside just at a glance. These containers also have a stackable and modular design, will save you a ton of space in your pantry fridge, freezer or cabinets for better kitchen and pantry organization.【Easy to Clean】：These pantry storage containers are made of premium plastic.To clean the containers thoroughly, simply remove the silicone attached along the lids of each container and wash with soap and rinse with water.【Multipurpose】:These airtight storage containers suit for storing dry foods such as snacks, coffee beans,cereal,but they are also perfect for holding liquids such as water, juice and more.Just buckle the lock on the lid and let the airtight technology do its magic.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: