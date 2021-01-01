AirTag Case, Soft Silicone Cover for AirTags with Key Chain, Safety, Anti-Scrath, Easy to Carry and Clean, Durable in Use(3pcs)

Quality Material: Protective cover made of soft silicone is professionally designed for newly released AirTag, a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use. Protective: Hollow circular case cover with raised rim as a buffer against bumps for your AirTag in daily use; lightweight design adds only little weight to the device. Durable & Easy to Use: Quality soft silicone, scratch-resistant, sweat-proofand durable in use; an easy to open/close spring ring clasp help to quick lock/unlock. Compact & Functional: Compact cover with key chain easy to be bound to other things like keys, car keys, backpack, liner bags for tablet or computer to help carry with your AirTags. Simple Design: Simple yet novel design for holding AirTag, easy to use and carry with; A set of 3 Different Styles protective cases to meet different moods.