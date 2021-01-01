AirTag Case Compatible Apple Air tag Keychain Bling Crystal Diamond Metal Holder Cover for AirTags Finder Tracker Accessories Dog Collar Handbag.

?Will Not Fall Off?The metal AirTag case has perfect size compatible with Apple AirTags (2021),it will not fall out during using. Airtag Cover with Keychain Design?Anti lost with keychain design, it is convenient to hang the Air tag to your bag, keyring, car key, wallet, dog collar, cat collar, pet leash, backpacks, schoolbag, and other value things. Airtag holder with Crystal Diamond?The Airtag holder made of high quality aluminum alloy with crystal diamond around. Glitter diamond steel design makes your airtag case quite elegent, creative and and eye-catching. It fully shows your high taste and elegance in the life. gives your airtag case a different look anywhere and anytime. Good Ideal gifts for women?The Air Tag keychain is Luxury and elegant, unbeatable shine, super glitter in any light. This rhinestone AirTag key chain is the perfect way to show off your style and stand out from the crowd! It is a unique Gift for women, mom, girl, girlfriend, wife. Screen Protective Film Free?P