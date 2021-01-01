From progress lighting
Progress Lighting AirPro 36 in. Antique Nickel Extension Downrod
Advertisement
3/4 in. x 36 in. Downrod for use with any Progress Lighting or Thomasville lighting ceiling fan. Use of a fan downrod positions your ceiling fan at the optimal height for air circulation and provides the perfect solution for installation on high cathedral ceilings or in great rooms. Refer to the selection guide for recommended downrod lengths based upon your ceiling height. Color: Antique Nickel.