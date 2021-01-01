From progress lighting
Progress Lighting AirPro 24-in Black Chrome Steel Indoor Ceiling Fan Downrod | P2605-231
Advertisement
This ceiling fan rod is for use with any Progress Lighting ceiling fan. By using a ceiling fan downrod you can position your ceiling fan at the optimal height for air circulation. This accessory also provides the perfect solution for installation on high cathedral ceilings or in great rooms. Refer to the selection guide for recommended downrod lengths based on your ceiling height. Progress Lighting AirPro 24-in Black Chrome Steel Indoor Ceiling Fan Downrod | P2605-231