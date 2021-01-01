From opamoo
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Charges quickly in the case Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your devices Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri New H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Double-tap to play or skip forward Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices