Airpods Case - 7 in 1 Airpods Accessories Set Compatible with Airpods 1 & 2 Protective Silicone Cover Floral Print Cute Case (Flamingo)

Pretty & Elegant Floral printings focus on quality and craft, the patterns of airpods case are made with advanced thermal transfer technology, which is hard to rub off and fade. The Newest Printing Design make your airpods looks very unique and fashionable Professinal Airpods Case CoverThis AirPods case protective cover made of premium silicone material, complete protection from scratches, scrapes and bumps. Precision molded for perfectly fitting your AirPods charging case. Compatible with Apple Airpods Latest Model and Previous Model Portable Travel Hard CaseHigh quality travel case with exquisite printing, offers secure storage space and prevents scratches. With 3.35 x 2.75 x 1.3 inches pocket-sized, can be easily put into your pocket or bag for traveling. Not only for airpods but also for other Earphones, ear buds, cables, chargers etc New Version Of AccessoriesAnti-lost Airpod Strap: make sure your Airpods always by your side when you run or do other sports.