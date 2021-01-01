Airpods Case - 4 in 1 Airpod Case Cover Glossy Airpods Accessories Shockproof Protective Set Skin Compatible with Apple Airpods 2 and 1 Hard Case.

Perfect Fit and Multiple Function fashion airpods case is compatible with your Airpods 1 and Airpods 2 (The Airpods is not inclueded). No matter which way you charge your Airpods (regular or wireless charging), you do not need to take it out. Package Included - 1 x Airpods Case Sunflower + 1 x Silicone Ear Hooks + 1 x Stainless Steel Carabiner + 1 x Airpod Strap + 1 x VIP card Premium TPU Case with Full Protection airpods cover is made of high quality hard TPU material. Fully covered design protects your AirPods from scratching, shocking and daily damages. Fashion & Durable PatternAdopt with special IMD crafts, it is glossy and the pink marble pattern is more durable and stable, you do not wary about rub off or fade. And the Newest Printing Design make your airpods looks very unique and fashionable. It is a perfect gift for any occasion for women and girls. Easy to CarryOur airpods case is light, thin touch feelings, impact resistant and scratch proof. It is ea