2 Pack Airplane Toys Upgrade 175 Large Throwing Foam Plane 2 Flight Mode Glider Plane Flying Toy for Kids Gifts for 3 4 5 6 7 Year Old Boy Outdoor.

Best Quality Guranteed. 1 YEAR WARRANTY - If you have any problems, please don't hesitate to contact us via message system. Foam Material, Tested Safe for Kids - PERFECT 2 flight mode foam plane toy for boys, GIFT for 3 4 5 6 7 Year Old Boy, kids birthday party favor, outdoor sport game toys, get your kids out of couch, away from TV, tablets, computer, good for their health. UPGRADE AIRPLANE TOYS, MORE POWER THAN NORMAL ONES, 2 FLIGHT MODE - With the elastic rubber band, it will fly higher and further than normal airplane toys. And there are 2 flying mode, glider mode and reversal mode. Insert the small wing to the below hole, the plane will fly in glider mode. Insert small wing to the upper hole, Plane will fly in reversal mode. GOOD FOR KIDS' HEALTH - Outdoor sports are good for children' health. Just give kids a chance for throwing these glider plane, they will get away from computer, television, pla