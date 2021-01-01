From minka aire
Minka Aire Airetor 52-in Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | F673L-ORB
Advertisement
AIRETOR, an economical and efficient ceiling fan and light combination. Built with a 52-inch blade sweep and a 12-degree blade pitch, the AIRETOR will work beautifully in a variety of rooms. The 16W LED light source integrates energy-efficient light without compromising design. This delightfully lightweight downrod mounted ceiling fan is presented in four different finishes. Minka Aire Airetor 52-in Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | F673L-ORB