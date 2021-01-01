From fanimation
Fanimation Aire Decor 52-in Matte White LED Indoor Ceiling Fan (5-Blade) | BP220BMW1
Aire Dé£¯r by Fanimation is attractive and affordably priced. In addition to these impressive attributes, The Aire Dé£¯r offers numerous blade, lighting and finish options to add the quality of versatility to this well-rounded fan. Aire Dé£¯r is pull chain operated and runs on three forward and reverse speeds. Fanimation Aire Decor 52-in Matte White LED Indoor Ceiling Fan (5-Blade) | BP220BMW1