From gemmy industries
Airblown Outdoor North Pole Sign
Celebrate the season with an Airblown Inflatable North Pole sign! Featuring an icy blue sign and striped pole, this charming North Pole inflatable makes an eye-catching addition to your outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this whimsical holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Airblown characters to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup.