From gemmy industries
Airblown-Mickey and Minnie w/Pumpkins-Scene-Disney
Features:Self-inflates in seconds after it's plugged inYard stakes and tether includedDeflates for easy storageGet festive for Halloween with this inflatable spooky sceneDecoration Type: InflatableColor: Black/Orange/PinkPrimary Material: PolyesterAdditional Materials: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Outdoor Use: YesWeather Resistant: YesRust Resistant: UV Resistant: YesMount Type: StakeSpecial Features: Lighted;Self-InflatingLight Type: StandardLight Color: Clear/White LightsLight Tone: Cool LightsPower Source: Plug-inWattage: 7Voltage: 120Battery Type: Batteries Included: NoNumber of Batteries Included: Stakes Included: YesNumber of Stakes Included: Tether Included: YesNumber of Tethers Included: Automatic Timer Included: NoCharacter: DisneyHoliday / Occasion: HalloweenChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Jack-O-LanternIndependence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Non-Toxic: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Included: YesAnimated: NoMusical: NoPlug-In: YesPlug Type: Adapter Type: Anchors Included: YesNumber of Anchors Included: Anchor Type: Solar Powered: NoBattery Required: NoSelf-Inflating: YesArchway: NoSpefications:UL Listed: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: WEEE Recycling Required: YescETL Listed: cUL Listed: ETL Listed: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 60Overall Width - Side to Side: 78.74Overall Depth - Front to Back: 66.92Overall Product Weight: 7.1Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Warranty: