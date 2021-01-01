Airblown Inflatables Pumpkin Monster with Reaching Arms, 3'

Greet your Halloween guests with this fright-tastic Airblown Inflatables Pumpkin Monster with Reaching Arms. This spooktacular inflatable is a perfect addition to any Halloween scene, and the setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down, and watch the magic unfold. Once your inflatable is ready, you'll be able to enjoy the horrifying view of the Jack-o'-lantern-come-to-life, illuminated by the included LED lights, who looks as though they are crawling closer and closer to you with their claw-like hands. Display this eerie Halloween decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Airblown Inflatables to create a custom scene. Make this Halloween your most terror-rific yet with seasonal decorations like the Airblown Inflatables Pumpkin Monster with Reaching Arms.