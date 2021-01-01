Aira Bath Bar by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Antique - (H141302-AGB/BK)

Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Aira Bath Bar Light was designed in 2017. From within the frame of a cube, an opal etched glass shade gives off diffused light. The bold black framework around it accentuates the metallic back plate. Place as an accent around your bathroom mirror. Available in Aged Brass or Polished Nickel finish. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Brass