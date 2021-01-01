Rubber-Cal Air Ventilator Heavy-Duty 14-in x 300-in Vinyl Flexible Duct Polyester in Yellow | 01-192-14

The \"Air Ventilator Heavy-Duty\" ventilation flex hose is a highly durable air ventilation duct that is well suited to industrial air movement applications. This flexible ventilation duct is made with a thick PVC vinyl coated polyester fabric that is reinforced with a spring steel wire helix and external wear-strip. These physical features make it ideal for withstanding the rigors of industrial ventilation ducting. The spring steel wire helix in each of these heavy-duty ventilation ducts gives them a stronger form and a degree of flexibility. It can help prevent the air hose from being crushed or deformed. The external wear-strip on the outside of this durable air ventilation hose is meant to provide an added layer of protection against physical abrasion. With these great structural components, this flexible ductwork will last for longer periods of time. The biggest differentiator that separates these air ventilation ducts from others is its thicker and heavier PVC fabric material. Although the spring wire helix allows for easier compressibility and transport, this ventilation ducting is heavier than its standard counterparts. The thick material makes it well suited to use as industrial ventilation ducting where physical durability and longevity are a necessity. It can also handle high and low temperature situations, with a working range between -20Ð F and 180Ð F. Use this flexible hose for heavy-duty applications. It is a very easy flex hose to install. Each of these flexible ducts comes with ends that have belted cuffs that allow for efficient easy installation, eliminating the need for cumbersome clamps. In terms of appearance, this ventilation hose is distinguishable by its yellow body fabric and black external wear-strips. This flexible ventilation duct is suitable for use in applications such as air duct cleaning, AC ventilation, cold air supply, dehumidification, humidity control, mining, and more. Rubber-Cal Air Ventilator Heavy-Duty 14-in x 300-in Vinyl Flexible Duct Polyester in Yellow | 01-192-14