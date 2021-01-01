The \"Air Ventilator Orange\" is a cost-effective and high quality air ventilation duct for applications that involve air movement. These orange-bodied hoses are made from polyester fabric that is coated with PVC vinyl. The body of this air duct hose is reinforced by a spring steel wire helix. The helix is designed to provide this flexible ducting with an enhanced physical frame. In addition to the protection of the wire helix, the external section of the hose is protected by a wear-strip. If your application involves this air ventilation duct being dragged across the ground or other surfaces, the wear-strip will guard the body of the hose from most physical abrasions. Rubber-Cal Air Ventilator Orange 4-in x 300-in Vinyl Flexible Duct | 01-191-4