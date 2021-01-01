Keep your filter pumps working with ease with the Intex Replacement Filter Pump System Parts Set. Don't worry about missing out on time in the pool. You'll be relaxing again in no time.??This set includes 4 air release valves or sediment release valves and 4 air release valve o-rings that are designed to work with your Intex Wet Set and Krystal Clear filter pump systems. ??With this Intex Replacement Filter Pump System Parts Set, you can have your pool working again in perfect condition before the heat of the summer kicks in. Intex Set of Air Release Valves with O Rings for Filter Pumps (4 Pack) | 115453