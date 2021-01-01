Air Mover Carpet Dryer 2 Speed 1/2 Industrial Floor Blower Carpet Drying Fan

This professional-grade, industrial-strength air mover fan will meet all your air circulon needs. Featuring a precision-engineered impeller for maximum efficiency, with a best-in-class CFM Cubic Feet per Minute output from its powerful 1/2 horsepower motor. This floor blower features 3 blowing positions, allowing you to place it flat on its base to blow horizontally, inclined to either a 45 or 90-degree angle to blow diagonally using the integrated backrests, or upwards to dry furniture, walls, or redirect the airflow as needed. Electrical: 110-120 volt, 60 hertz, 3.0 To 5.0 amps depending on power setting, 1/2 motor.