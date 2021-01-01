From stamina
Stamina Air Foldable Rowing Machine in Black | 35-1409
Experience a super fit workout with the Pro Rowing Machine. Great for cardiovascular fitness and toning upper and lower body. Uses dynamic air resistance. LCD monitor displays time, watts, SPM, distance, calories and heart rate. Increase magnetic intensity with LCD settings. Customizable workouts to target intensity, target heart rate, target intervals and custom intervals. Textured foot plates and straps. Water bottle holder. Padded seat and handlebar. Stamina Air Foldable Rowing Machine in Black | 35-1409