Stamina Air Foldable Rowing Machine in Black | 35-1401
Improve cardiovascular health and total body strength. Uses wind resistance for smooth rowing strokes. Multi-function monitor displays speed, distance, time and calories. Large foot plates with secure foot straps. Comfortable padded seat slides easily. Oversized seat rail supports smooth sliding. Sturdy steel construction. Wheels offer portability when done. Floor protectors safeguard during workouts and prevent skids.