OUAI Air Dry Foam - 4 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

Perfect for naturally wavy hair, this time-saving foam lets you skip the hot tools for perfectly air-dried, frizz-free beachy waves. Highlighted Ingredients: KALE PROTEIN BLEND – A powerful mix of Kale, Lemon and Carrot extracts that activate your natural waves and promote moisturization to keep hair frizz free and soft. PANTHENOL - Conditions, protects, and adds shine APPLICATION •On freshly cleansed wet hair, squeeze out excess water. •Start application with three pumps. Begin to scrunch, squeeze or twist AIR DRY FOAM into wet hair. •Apply more AIR DRY FOAM to areas where the wave pattern is frizzy or uneven. Let air dry This time-saving foam creates perfect air-dried waves so you can skip the braids, buns and clips. It’s packed with kale extract so your hair won’t get crunchy. This color safe product is cruelty, paraben, phthalate and SLS and SLES free. Scented with North Bondi – a floral ragrance with notes of Bergamot, Violet and White Musk.