PETKIT Air Compression Dog Harness, Pink/Black, Small

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit** Give your best bud an exceptional walking experience with the PETKIT Air Compression Dog Harness. This premium harness is designed to place more comfortable pressure on your pooch’s chest area and features gel-like stitching for a closer and more custom fit. The four nylon straps are fully adjustable and feature additional heavy-duty hook-and-loop straps to help keep the harness secure. The waterproof outer shell includes reflective tubed stitching to help keep your pup visible at night. And for added safety, it also features a pull-handle at the top so you can grab hold of your precious pal when needed. All that’s left to do is pick out the perfect size and color and head out for a wonderful walk!