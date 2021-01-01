Advertisement
Handheld room spray freshens any room with the light, clean scent of fresh linen. Commercial formula eliminates strong, persistent odors with a clean scent rather than a heavy perfume for nonirritating use. Fast-acting aerosol disperses quickly into the air for immediate, lasting results. Air freshener is perfect for use in bathrooms, kitchens, lobbies and more. Air freshener is designed for use in commercial, industrial or institutional buildings. Glade Air Clean Linen Spray Air Freshener | SJN682277CT