Lasko 20" Air Circulator Wind Machine Floor Fan with 3 Speeds, A20302, Black

The Lasko 20" Wind Machine, in black, lets you enjoy a cooling breeze in larger spaces and rooms. Ideal for powerfully circulating air, this high performance portable fan offers 3 speeds and a pivoting head so you can set it to the speed and angle you desire. You can even place it directly in front of air conditioning vent to quickly circulate air conditioning and boost your chill factor. This portable fan features a built-in, easy-grip handle so it's simple to transport around your home, business or job site. Durable plastic construction makes it lightweight and immune to rust so you can use it in humid conditions. Equipped with patented Blue Plug safety fuse technology, making this fan a safe and an energy-efficient choice. The rugged design is strong enough to last you for a long time. 1-year limited warranty.