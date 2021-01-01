From weiler corporation
Air 1615 Travel Case Suitcase Luggage Red
Features: super-light proprietary HPX polymer, automatic purge valve - keeps water and dust out while balancing Air pressure, quiet rolling stainless-steel bearing wheels, retractable extension handle Included: LID mesh and zippered storage compartments, packing cube organizers, press and pull latches with TSA key locks DIMENSIONS: Exterior (LxWD) 32. 58 x 18. 40 x 11. 02 in; Interior (LWD) 29. 59 x 15. 50 x 9. 38 in Maximum airline check in size Comes with Lifetime