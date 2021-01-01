Ainsley Corner Desk

This space-saving corner desk measures 41.5" wide and is just the right choice for the corner of your home office, bedroom, or even living room. It's made from solid wood, and has a classic design with a molded top edge and straight legs. Plus, it has a neutral finish that makes it easy to blend in with any design scheme, whether your style skews more coastal farmhouse or traditional. This desk has a single drawer for all your favorite pens and notepads, and two open lower shelves for stacks of books or boxes. Color (Top/Frame): Coffee/Black