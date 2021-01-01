From tile club
9.3" X 10.6" Daimond Marble Mosaic Tile
This Diamond Polished Mosaic Tile gives a beautiful diamond effect for a geometric layout. The diamond pattern is iconic and goes with any décor. The geometric design makes the space alive and bring peaceful atmosphere to the surroundings. This pattern is perfect for kitchen backsplash, bathroom walls, and other interior wall décor. Whether you want to décor wall or floor, these diamond tiles will never fail you and makes the space stand out.