Aimen 5 - Piece Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

The modern dining table set consists of 4 kitchen parson chairs and 1 modern rectangular dining table. These kitchen chairs have a Linen Fabric seat, Button Tufted Chair Back, and the wood dining table is consists of a rectangular top and Wooden 4 Legs. The parson dining room chairs seat and the chair back is made of Linen Fabric in a Light Tan color mid century dining chairs hardwood frame and the Linen Fabric seat is quite simple to clean. You can clean dust quite simply and often save time by using a damp cloth. These parson dining chairs and the kitchen table is the ideal choice for your dining room or kitchen. The simple design of the kitchen chairs and the rectangular dining table as well as screws of the same size that allow quick and easy setup. Size: 30" H x 60" W x 36" D