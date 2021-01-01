Ailis Cone 1-Light Dimmable Swing Arm

Features:Includes a molded plug with 7' of wire that can be removed for hardwire applicationsIncludes 2 12" tube cord coversSolid brass 180-degree adjustable swivels with internal teeth that lock in at 5-degree intervalsDimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Swing ArmDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: SeedyShade Shape: ConeFabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: BrassWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent (CFL)Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: YesWattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): 2300Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: Hardwired / Plug-inSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: AmbientReversible Mounting: YesStyle: IndustrialGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: BrassFire Resistant: NoCord Included: YesCord Color: Cord Cover Included: YesCrystal Component: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:ISO 14000 Certified: NoADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoCE Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoUL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoGreen Compliance: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Backplate to top adjustment hardware: 15.5"Extension: 8"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32.875Overall Width - Side to Side: 8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 19.375Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 3.9Cord: YesCord Length: Cord Cover: YesCord Cover Length: Assembly:Warranty: Finish: Oil Rubbed