From ebern designs
Aila Multi-Position Mesh Task Chair
Sleek and contemporary, this black BIFMA certified office chair brings a simple chic look to any office space. Upholstered in durable and breathable polyester fabric, this multi-position high back office chair, with a 360-degree swivel, has a convenient lever to adjust the seat height with a lock-in/free tilt mechanism so you can sit back and work in ultimate comfort. The ergonomically designed backrest, thickly cushioned seat, and rounded armrests accented with grooved lines, all support long hours of sitting. The chair has a solid 5-star black base over 5 hooded nylon castors for a smooth movement. Assembly is required.