Progress Lighting Aiken Collection 4-Light Vintage Brass Clear Glass Vintage Wall Light

Enjoy delightful charming details with the Aiken Collection 4-Light Vintage Brass Clear Glass Vintage Bath Vanity Light. The beveled backplate, elegantly curved arms and vintage light bases are coated in a golden vintage brass finish. A light source glows from inside a clear glass shade reminiscent of vintage apothecary bottles. For ideal illumination, use 4 medium base bulbs that are sold separately (60-Watt maximum - LED/CFL/incandescent). The wall light is compatible with dimmable bulbs. The bath light's charming design is ideal for any entryway, hallway, foyer, bedroom, sitting room, living room or bathroom in farmhouse, coastal and vintage electric style settings. It's time to breathe new life into the mundane every day with timeless and truly transformative lighting. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience. Progress Lighting products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability and functionality.