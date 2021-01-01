Nathaniel Home Aiden 84 in. Beige Microfiber 3-Seater Lawson Reclining Sofa with Round Arms

This collection is ready to accommodate all your needs and wants for a comfortable living room setting. Plush armrests with padded seat backs and headrests. Each sofa and love seat also have 2-reclining seat on each end. Wrapped in a champion fabric and polyurethane for pure comfort. The loveseat with console piece, also has 2-cup holders and a storage compartment. Pocket coil spring seat cushion covered with high quality, high density foam, for added comfort. This listing is ONLY for the sofa of this collection. Color: Beige.