Aida Panel Bed (Black and Gold) (Queen)

Constructed from durable wood and wood productsBlack finishGreek decoration pattern remains a symbol of creativity and elegance of classic designEdges with gold aluminum foil and precious detailsStraight panels are in chipboard, then veneered (veneer being a thin layer of solid wood); then the veneers are lacquered using a 6 steps/layers of UV high gloss polyester lacquerManufactured according to European and international standardsCollection: Camelgroup Italy.This Aida Bedroom Collection by ESF Furniture offers a perfect way of brining a classic European design to your traditionally decorated bedroom. Straight panels are in chipboard, then veneered (veneer being a thin layer of solid wood); then the veneers are lacquered using a 6 steps/layers of UV high gloss polyester lacquer. Manufactured according to European and international standards.