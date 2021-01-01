Ahyuan CCK-KS Wireless Bluetooth V4.1 CCK-KS Headphone Sports Sweatproof Ear Hook Earphones DPS Intelligent Noise Reduction Stereo Bass Earbuds.

Multiple colors: Four different colors have been designed for your choice, including Green, Yellow, Red and Blue. Pick your favorite color and do sports with a different feeling Double-cavity design- TE adopts in-ear design to build the independent double-cavity configuration. It can effectively reduce the cavity resonance to optimize the bass and make the alt bright and clear, to let you hear balanced sound Excellent sound: With excellent low frequency and clear human voice, KS Sport will bring you high-quality sound through your workout. Compatible systems: Suitable for IOS, Android and Microsoft systems. Long-lasting battery life: Thanks to the Bluetooth 4.1 technology and optimized circuit design, KS Sport can continuously play music for 5 hours.