Ahwahnee Metal And Wood 2-Shelf End Table, Slate Gray

The Ahwahnee collection features the exquisite workmanship of a solid wood top with metal legs that will last for years to come. Each piece is constructed of solid pine wood and finished to have the appearance of reclaimed wood. The reclaimed wood finish highlights natural wood variations such as cracks and knots which add to the piece's character. Any item in this collection will add to the rustic industrial style of any space. The Ahwahnee collection features the exquisite workmanship of a solid wood top with metal legs that will last for years to come. Each piece is constructed of solid pine wood and finished to have the appearance of reclaimed wood. The reclaimed wood finish highlights natural wood variations such as cracks and knots which add to the piece's character. Any item in this collection will add to the rustic industrial style of any space. Ahwahnee 2-Shelf End Table will add warmth to any décor. The Slate Gray finish and design provide a stylish element to your room. Add your favorite lamp, books, magazines, or knick knack to complete your decorating style.