Ahoufe Star Weave Shower Mat

The star weave is an oval shape tub mat made of 100% PVC. Suction cups on the underside to prevent slipping – read instructions carefully for use. Don't let the discomfort of a hard tub cut your bath short. Relaxation time is limited and should be enjoyed to the fullest. This bath mat and spa pillow not only provides comfort for your head, it provides comfort and support for your back, neck, and tailbone so that you can bathe in comfort for those extra-long baths. Color: Gray