Ahni Poinsettia Print Table Runner

Features:Product Type: Table RunnerPieces Included (1): Set Size: 1Color (Color: Gray): GrayColor (Color: Gold): GoldShape: RectangularPrimary Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% polyesterLace: NoMachine Washable: YesRecommended Wash Type: Anti-Wrinkle: NoWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: YesHandmade: NoReversible: YesFitted Structure: Includes Linen Lining: NoLiner Material: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Pattern: FloralHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: CanadaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoFade Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoProduct Care: Wash with like colors. Do not bleachPieces Included: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made In CanadaCase Pack Quantity: Umbrella Hole Included: Zipper Included: Beaded: Theme: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Width - Front to Back: 19Overall Length - Side to Side: 70Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Color: Gold