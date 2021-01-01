Ahnaya Industrial End Table With Solid Wood Top Metal Base

Pairing pinewood tiers with a powder-coated metal frame, this understated end table lends your living room layout a dash of rustic character as it provides a place for snacks, lamps, and more. A distressed brown finish outfits the square top and lower shelf for a warm and weathered look, while the openwork black-finished frame creates crisp contrast. This end table can be used as a side table but also a nightstand. The table provides more storage space where you can put magzines, decorations on the shelf.