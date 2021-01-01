Agora Small Media Unit by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4751-411-306)

The singular texture of the planked North American oak offers a warm accent to the clean, modern lines of the Agora Small Media Unit from Huppe. Framed in lacquered metal with natural wood paneling, Agora is intended to house a variety of entertainment center needs, incorporating a cable management system in the back and ventilated shelves for maximum component longevity. A large cabinet on the right includes adjustable shelving while two open equipment bays are set over matching drawers that close softly on their own, thanks to hidden slow-motion slides, each featuring a hand-stained interior with a smooth finish. Decide on a singular oak finish from a variety of options and add a complementary color or dramatic contrast to your design with the inset vertical panels finished in a choice of micro-textured lacquer. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Aged Oak