Agora Rectangular Coffee Table by Huppe - Color: Grey (4770-435-327)

The Agora Rectangular Coffee Table by Huppe presents an artful interplay of master carpentry and architectural design from the mind of Canadian designer Joel Dupras, sure to steal the spotlight in any room. Aesthetically intriguing, it offers a modern-minimalist mix of durable North American oak wood and lacquered metal into a sculptured profile that creates a lasting first impression. The bottom shelf is open, ideal for arrangement, and display of favorite books or curios, while the wood and metal elements may be ordered in several finishes and lacquer colors. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey Oak