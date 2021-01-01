Agora Large Media Unit by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4731-411-327)

The Agora Large Media Unit from Huppe accents its surroundings with clean, modern lines and flawless functionality. A Joel Dupras design, the timeless construction is accented by the warm texture of refined planks of North American. Able to house a wide range of entertainment center needs, the Agora arrives with a cable management system in the back, ventilated shelves to aid component longevity, and two lower drawers that close automatically, slowly and safely. Each has a hand-stained interior with a smooth finish while two doors on the shelvings left offer the piece a charming asymmetry. Choose from a variety of oak finishes and add dramatic contrast to the design with inset vertical panels finished in a choice of micro-textured lacquer. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Aged Oak