Agora End Table by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4772-432-354)

The Agora End Table features clean and modern lines that accent the warm texture of the planked North American oak used in the design. This modern side table can be used both next your sofa or bed for placing a lamp or book on, or pair it with the Profil Square Ottoman to kick your feet up on. Choose from a variety of oak finishes and add a dramatic contrast to your design with the inset vertical panel finished in your choice of micro-textured lacquer. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Smoked Oak