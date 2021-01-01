Artistic Weavers Agneta Outdoor Traditional Area Rug, 2'6" x 4', Light Gray

Machine woven in Turkey from durable polypropylene fibers. Functional flat pile allows for versatile placement both indoors and outdoors. This tastefully traditional outdoor rug offers understated style that can easily blend with any design scheme. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways; as well as, any outdoor setting: poolside, covered patio, backyard, or deck. This outdoor rug collection is created with the outdoor elements in mind. If it gets dirty, simply rinse with a garden hose! Outdoor rug pad recommended.