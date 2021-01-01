Aggappe 7 Piece Extendable Dining Set

This 7 Piece Dining Set and kitchen chairs are in a warm saddle brown finish and 6 wooden chairs. A whole table and chair set that provide 6 matching kitchen dining chairs and small table. Perfect chosen table and chair sets for small areas, as the table self storage extendable leaf. Classic small table design and style with rectangular shape and smooth, clean lines. Vibrant, comfy saddle brown finish would make the table and chair set super stylish while its straightforward, lovely style causes it to become still a great decision for a casual dinette table set. Kitchen dining chair are tasteful and finished in the same exquisite, saddle brown finish. Superbly made dinette set with slat back kitchen dining chair with wood seat.