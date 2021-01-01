From l'oreal paris
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50, Almond, 1 fl. oz.
Advertisement
Finally, makeup specially designed for mature skin - Age Perfect by L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics, Radiant Serum Foundation is a carefully formulated foundation that provides your skin with Vitamin B3 and Hydrating Serum while also being suitable for sensitive skin. Radiant Serum Foundation evens tone providing natural, radiant coverage that doesn't settle into lines. All the benefits of a radiant foundation with the added advantage of all day hydration and SPF 50.